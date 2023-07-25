WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Jury selection began Monday for a man charged with assaulting an older man while dressed as a Confederate soldier outside the Georgetown courthouse, where there is a Confederate monument, according to police documents.

Lee Rader Wallace, 67, was charged with assaulting a 66-year-old man who was attending a demonstration related to the statue on April 3, 2021, per Rader Wallace’s arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim told police he was listening to a speaker talking about the monument and went to read the inscription at the bottom of the statue. While reading, he felt someone shove him and was forced him into a seated position. This person then ripped the victim’s facemask from his face, according to police documents.

Police say there is video evidence showing Rader Wallace in a Confederate costume making contact with the victim in front of the Georgetown monument.

Assault against an elderly person – older than 65 – has a higher penalty than assault against an adult aged 18 to 64, according to Texas penal code. Someone convicted of assaulting an elderly person may face a fine of up to $4,000 and a jail sentence of up to a year.