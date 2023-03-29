Clean up in Williamson County parks following the February 2023 winter storm.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Contractors with a commercial tree care company partnering with the Williamson County Parks Department are removing tree and limb hazards from county parks and trails as the clean-up continues from February’s winter storm.

According to the county, work began Monday near Twin Lakes Park continuing eastward on the Brushy Creek Regional Trail towards Cedar Park and Round Rock.

Work will also occur at Champion Park, Southwest Williamson County Regional Park and Berry Springs Park and Preserve.

The county says clean-up will occur over the next several weeks, generally between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to the county announcement, sections of trail or areas of the parks may be closed for safety reasons. Workers will use chainsaws, pole saws and a chipper.

Residents and visitors are asked to observe barricades, closure notices and avoid areas when crews are working.

The county did not name the contractor in the announcement.