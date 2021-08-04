Trap sample in Granger tests positive for West Nile virus

GRANGER, Texas (KXAN) — West Nile virus was found in a mosquito trap sample collected in the city of Granger, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

The positive sample came from a trap near North Colorado Street, the health district says. Results for that sample came in from an Austin lab Wednesday.

WCCHD says this is the third time this trap has tested positive this year, and this sample is the fourth in Williamson County to test positive for West Nile in the 2021 season.

The test was done as part of the health district’s Integrated Vector Management program.

Symptoms of West Nile in humans

WCCHD says symptoms of infection can include a fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes. Those 50 years of age or older or those with compromised immune systems are at risk for more severe symptoms. Those severe symptoms can include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and death (in rare cases).

Preventing West Nile virus

WCCHD recommends reducing the number of mosquitoes where people reside, which includes getting rid of standing water in the yard. Mosquitoes breed in standing water.

You can do this by draining the standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters and/or treating the water that can’t be drained, according to the health district.

They also encourage people to protect themselves from mosquito bites by dressing in long sleeves and pants when outside and wearing insect repellent.

