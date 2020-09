ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A person has been hit by a train Monday in Round Rock, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO says it happened near State Highway 45 and McNeil Road. It said the road will be closed for “an extensive amount of time” and that people should find an alternate route.

The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, WCSO said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.