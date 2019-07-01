Southbound lanes of I-35 near Georgetown reopen after officials inspected ‘suspicious package’

Austin police’s bomb squad inspected a ‘suspicious item’ in Interstate 35 near Georgetown and found it to not be dangerous on July 1, 2019 (City of Georgetown Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 have reopened near Georgetown after officials investigated a “suspicious object/package.”

Officials say they were notified at about 10:06 a.m. of the package along the right-hand shoulder of I-35 near the Inner Space Cavern.

Southbound traffic was diverted off the exit at Leander Road as officials responded. The Austin Police Bomb Squad assisted with the response, and determined the item was “not a dangerous device,” according to Georgetown officials.

Around noon I-35 reopened.