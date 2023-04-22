TXDOT has started demolition on the Williams Drive bridge, both directions of I-35 to close as crews work.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Late-night drivers should plan for Interstate 35 main lane closures in Georgetown overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the overnight closure is for the demolition and partial removal of the original Williams Drive bridge over I-35.

This is part of a $61.7 million project to build a new bridge over I-35 with a diverging diamond intersection, according to TxDOT. Construction began in 2020 and is scheduled to finish in late 2023.

Here are the closures that will start at 10 p.m. Saturday:

Northbound and southbound I-35 lanes will close between SH 29 and Lakeway Drive. NB I-35 traffic will exit at Williams Drive (exit 262) and re-enter after Northwest Boulevard. Southbound I-35 traffic will exit at Williams Drive (exit 262) and re-enter at SH 29.

Eastbound Williams Drive traffic will detour to SB I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive.

Westbound Willimas Drive traffic will detour to NB I-35 frontage road and turn left at Lakeway Drive to access Williams Drive.

I-35 lanes are expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday if the weather permits.

Lanes were also closed overnight Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday to prepare for the demolition.