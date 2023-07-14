WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Beginning Friday night, southbound Interstate 35 mainlanes near Georgetown will be closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure is to help set beams on the Williams Drive bridge.

The closure Friday will be from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. The northbound I-35 mainlanes will be reduced to one lane between State Highway 29 and Lakeway Drive. TxDOT said drivers should expect delays.

On Saturday, the closure will last from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. Sunday, according to TxDOT. The southbound I-35 mainlanes will close between Lakeway Drive and SH 29.

“Drivers will use the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the mainlanes at the SH 29 entrance ramp,” TxDOT said.

Officials said the Williams Drive bridge would also be closed during the beam set.

“Eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road before turning left at the signalized intersection at Lakeway Drive to access Williams Drive,” TxDOT said.

Officials said all work in the area would be “weather permitting.”

“Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks the traveling public to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone,” TxDOT said.