Tip revives Williamson County cold case, detectives working daily to try to solve them

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) —With recent advances in technology, cold case units around the nation have been able to crack decades-old murders, but they still rely on the community for tips.

Officials with the Williamson County Cold Case Unit said a recent tip reignited the case of Sonya Wallace, who was found dead by a Taylor rancher in 1999.

Police believe someone murdered Wallace, 15 years old at the time, and left her body where the rancher found her. People last saw Wallace 25 miles away in her hometown of Rockdale. She went to mail a letter on February 19 but never came home.

Detectives say a single tip could help them solve the murder case.

“Most of our cases are worked pretty regularly,” said Detective Joe Sapien with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. “I would say every day I look at each cold case and go through our voicemail on our tip line to make sure if any tips have come in, but we are always researching new avenues to try to obtain new avenues to get more info on the case.”

Williamson County currently has 14 cold cases, some dating back to the 1970s. Detectives have also asked family members of people associated with the cases to send in DNA samples to help things out. They also use genealogy websites to help track down leads, as well.

If you have any information about any of the cold cases featured on their website you are asked to contact their office. Tipsters can remain anonymous.