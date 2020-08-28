Three Georgetown mosquito traps test positive for West Nile virus

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Three more mosquito traps in Georgetown tested positive for the West Nile virus, making it the 11th positive trap pool this year for Williamson County.

A city release stated the Williamson County and Cities Health District got the results Thursday afternoon from routine trapping for the week.

Two of the traps were in Sun City on Yellow Rose Trail and at Legacy Hills Park, and the other was in Georgetown Village at Creekside Park. This is the third positive sample for the trap on Yellow Rose Trail and the second positive sample for the one at Creekside Park.

The City of Georgetown will spray insecticide near those locations at night from Aug. 28 to 30, weather permitting and if the wind speed is less than 10 miles-per-hour. The insecticide is Pyrethin-based, which is a chemical found in chrysanthemums. The city recommends pet owners and neighbors stay indoors during spraying.

A map of the locations where application of the insecticide is planned. (Photo: City of Georgetown)

They will also do truck-mounted spraying, treat standing water with larvicide and enhance monitoring and testing.

Symptoms of West Nile infection include fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes.

Here’s what people can do to protect themselves: