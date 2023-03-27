Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 27, 2023.

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A threat made toward Jarrell Middle School over the weekend has prompted an investigation and an additional presence of law enforcement at the school this week.

The Jarrell Independent School District made several posts about the threat over the weekend. The first one was made on Saturday, alerting families that there was a threat made against the middle school over social media, and the ISD would work with law enforcement agencies to address it and bring additional security measures to the campus and other campuses within the district throughout the week.

On Sunday, the district posted again, updating families on the status of the investigation and addressing what the district said were “rumors and misinformation” about a separate incident that happened Friday at the middle school.

According to the Sunday post, the “rumors” that circulated were that a student had a gun on campus Friday. Jarrell ISD said the Jarrell Police Department investigated and did not find a gun, but the district has received anonymous reports and passed them along to JPD.

Jarrell ISD in the post said the incident was “immediately addressed and is being handled according to the policies set forth by the Texas Education Agency.” The district said that when situations happen on campus, it uses the Standard Response Protocol, or SRP.

Jarrell ISD asked parents in the post if they have any credible information about the Friday incident to report it to law enforcement.

Jarrell ISD’s policies can be found online here, and its SRP can be found online here.

Parents can stay up to date on the latest information from the district in this portal.