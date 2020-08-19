Thrall ISD superintendent discusses employee who tested positive for COVID-19

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — When Thrall ISD in Williamson County opened for in-person learning on August 10, it became one of the first in central Texas to do so. But now, the district is dealing with its first positive COVID-19 case of the school year.

Superintendent Tommy Hooker told KXAN’s Nabil Remadna that the middle school employee is in quarantine, and so is another adult and one student who came in close contact with the patient.

Hooker explained that while the employee had been inside a classroom, they were not on campus the actual day school started and that the weekend before provided a buffer.

The superintendent said that because the employee was a member of the middle school staff, a letter of notification was sent only to middle school families in order to prevent worry — especially because no other students were affected, based on contact tracing.

“This [spread] did not happen, but had we had a middle school student who tested positive and we knew they were living in a home with a high school sibling or an elementary sibling, then that would’ve been a little more magnified situation,” Hooker said. “But through contact tracing that was not the case in this situation.”

Hooker explained that the district is still focused on prevention, but said prevention also begins with personal responsibility, too.

“It begins with the staff member, the parent, the student — whoever it is actually taking the initiative to share with us that the symptoms are actually showing up,” Hooker said. “Our district nurse and COVID-19 safety team is readily available to the campuses and to all staff pretty much immediately.”

The district told KXAN last week it would re-evalute its system every three weeks and decide if any changes are necessary.

Another round of students returned for classes on Wednesday.

All-in-all, nine area districts reopened for classes: some in-person, others online only. They join the handful of local districts that started earlier this week and last week.