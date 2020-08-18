Thrall ISD middle school employee tests positive for COVID-19

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — Just one week after reopening for classes, an employee of Thrall Middle School, located in Williamson County, has tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed on Tuesday.

The district, which was one of the first in central Texas, started in-person classes on Aug. 10 at 75% capacity with staggered weekday schedules.

Thrall ISD Superintendent Tommy Hooker confirmed to KXAN Tuesday that an employee tested positive for the disease on Monday.

The district says, however, the employee has been quarantined and has not been on campus since last week.

Last week, Hooker told KXAN the district realizes returning for in-person classes was a “huge risk,” but the district felt it would be able to work on prevention.

Additionally, Hooker said the district will reevaluate its system three weeks in to decide if they need any changes or are ready to phase in more students.