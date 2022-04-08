AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The fastest-growing neighborhood in Central Texas is in Williamson County.

Santa Rita Ranch, in Liberty Hill between U.S. Highway 183 and State Highway 29, moved up three spots from 2021after an extremely busy year. According to Zonda, a housing market research and analytics firm, Santa Rita Ranch had 687 housing starts and 480 closings in 2021. At 3,700 acres, the neighborhood is one of the largest in the region.

The 25-fastest growing neighborhoods in Central Texas, according to Zonda, are all outside Austin city limits, forming what Austin Business Journal editor Colin Pope called “a big donut” when all the sites are put on a map.

“It all comes down to where’s the land for them to build,” he told KXAN’s Tom Miller. “There’s not a lot of open space in the Austin City limits for developers anymore.”

Sonterra in Jarrell, also in Williamson County, is No. 2 on the list, followed by the Sunfield neighborhood in Hays County.

