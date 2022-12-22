WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency managers say responders are on standby to help during the hard freeze rolling in Thursday. Residents losing power is their main concern.

Michael Shoe, director of the Williamson County Office of Emergency Management, says he’s been in contact with local energy providers ahead of the oncoming winter weather.

He says companies have assured him the area is unlikely to lose power and he plans to be in contact with those providers throughout the weekend.

Unlike the February 2021 freeze, Shoe says getting to residents that may need help will be less difficult without winter weather in the forecast.

“With no ice, snow, or it being wet, I think we’ll be able to take care of our residents very easily,” said Shoe.

Ahead of the storm, Shoe recommends those in need of constant power for things like medical devices or oxygen tanks to register with the State of Texas Assistance Request website.

In the event of an emergency, managers can access the contact information for those registered and assist them more quickly.

Emergency Shelters

Cities throughout the county confirm they have emergency plans, including warming shelters, in place. Those are to be deployed if needed.

The City of Round Rock specifies that it may deploy its warming shelter plans if power is lost.

A representative with the City of Georgetown says it is working with local partners to provide emergency hotel stay vouchers for those needing shelter when temperatures dip below freezing. Those requests can be made through Georgetown PD’s non-emergency line: 512-930-3510.

Getting Alerts

Shoe says residents can follow @PreparingWilco for updates if emergency operations deploy.

He encourages residents to follow their respective city’s on social media for updates as well.

He encourages people to also sign up for WARN Texas alerts – those will send all emergency alerts directly to a registered person’s phone.