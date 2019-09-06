These are the candidates up for Georgetown city council seat

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Three people have filed to represent District 1 in Georgetown’s special election this November.

Mary Calixtro, Alex Fuller and Stevie Nicole Jones filed to enter the race after Anna Eby resigned at the beginning of August. The person chosen will fill the remainder of her term, which ends May 2021.

Calixtro, who was born and raised in Georgetown, previously ran against Eby in the last election. Fuller is an attorney and is the city’s chairman of the zoning board of adjustment, according to The Advocate. The WilCoSun reported Jones is a mortgage loan officer.

On Friday, officials will draw to determine the order of the candidates’ names on the ballot.

The last day to register to vote in Oct. 7. Early voting lasts from Oct. 21-Nov. 1 and election day is Nov. 5.