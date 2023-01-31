The 183A toll road in Williamson County was closed due to the dangerous weather Tuesday. (KXAN News/Mercedez Hernandez)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County’s Emergency Management Director said by noon Tuesday that crews reported more than 40 crashes in the area during the morning commute. He urged locals to stay home and off the roads as the county prepares for another hard freeze overnight.

Michael Shoe said crews had been out all morning in preparation for the long-lasting cold.

He said that intersections known for crashes lived up to their reputations.

The Round Rock Police Department posted a map on social media detailing closed roads in its service area caused by the weather.

Crossings like RM 2243 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard just south of the 183A toll road needed extra presence from Leander Police to slow drivers down.

That intersection, according to LPD, had already seen a few crashes that day.

Shoe said the freeze has all emergency responders on deck for the next couple of days.

“We brought in all of our extra manning for our communications people. We brought them in and then we’re asking some more to come in earlier to beat these freezing roadway conditions that we’ll see county-wide, region-wide,” said Shoe.

All flyovers were closed in the county Tuesday. The 183A toll road was also closed from Leander to Cedar Park.

KXAN reached out to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to clarify what governing body ordered ramps to the 183A toll closed.

A representative with CTRMA said when it comes to driver safety, the decision to close 183A is fluid. They said that city government leaders and police departments closed the road Tuesday.

Visit drivetexas.org for constant updates on Williamson County road closures.