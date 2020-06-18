The fight to remove Georgetown’s Confederate soldier statue continues

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Following the death of George Floyd, the U.S. has seen a staggering demand for removal of Confederate statues across the country — seen as symbols of racial injustice.

It’s a fight that’s bubbled up outside the steps of the Williamson County Courthouse three times over the last four years. This includes on Thursday, when proponents for removal gathered outside the courthouse.

“Is that what you want on your county courthouse steps?” asked Georgetown resident Nancy Einhorn.

The 21-foot statue of a Confederate soldier was constructed in 1916.

“The KKK: that’s what we are supporting when we support the statue,” said Einhorn.

(KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

“What is your heritage that your ancestors supported the losing side? Why would you celebrate that? Southern Hospitality? You can do that without the statues,” said Georgetown resident Steven Ellerb.

Across the country, several groups of local leaders have voted to remove their statues in the wake of the nationwide ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

In Denton County, commissioners voted to remove their statue just a few days ago.

“I find it difficult to understand why the county commissioners won’t address it,” said Einhorn.

Williamson County Commissioners have addressed it in the past.

​In 2016, they approved a supplemental statue of a KKK prosecutor outside the courthouse. ​In 2017, County Commissioners voted against submitting an application to add a historic plaque mentioning slavery next to the statue.​

In 2019, a citizen petition to take it down circulated, but didn’t make it to commissioners for approval.​​

But County Commissioners don’t exactly have the authority to remove the statue.

They would have to submit a permit request to the Texas State Historic Commission. Thursday, the Texas Historic Commission says it approved Denton County’s request for removal.

The Historic Commission, which meets quarterly, says it expects to receive several permit requests in the near future, so they’re working on a protocol to speed up the approvals process.​

(KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

According to the Texas Historic Commission, the Commission’s authority over these decisions depends on the location of the objects and their level of designation.

Commissioners and applicants must be able to rely upon a consistent evaluation process and policy.

The staff of the Texas Historical Commission –– architects, archeologists, historians and administrators –– has put together a list of questions to help guide Commissioners’ discussions for the removal and/or relocation of Confederate monuments or markers.