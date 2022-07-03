WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Several municipalities in and around Williamson County responded to a 200-acre spreading near Florence Sunday afternoon.

Williamson County Emergency Communications officials first received word of a structure fire off Pecan Branch around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews from Florence, Jarrell, Georgetown, Round Rock, Salado and Bartlett’s fire departments responded to the blaze, along with the Texas Forest Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County EMS and Williamson County Emergency Management.

As of 6:45 p.m., DPS communication personnel were notified the fire had reached the DPS training facility’s fence line near Florence. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Members of the public are asked not to fly drones in the area as crews continue fighting the fire.