Texas DPS searching for information on mail theft suspects

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help identifying several men suspected of mail theft and burglary in the Crystal Falls/Mira Vista area of Leander, the Leander Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police say the men appear to be white or Hispanic around 5’8″-5″10″ tall, weighing between 150 and 175 pounds.

The men were recorded leaving the area in a four-door, “newer” model Mercedes. The Mercedes also has a distinct “bear” sticker on the rear window, according to the Facebook post.

If you have seen them or have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Texas DPS at (512) 705-7752. You can also earn up to $1,000 for your information by contacting the Central Texas Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477, or on their website.