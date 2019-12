Deadly crash on FM 1325 near Shoreline Drive. (Photo by KXAN photojournalist Chris Nelson)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified two people killed in a head-on crash Friday, Dec. 6, on Farm to Market Road 1325.

The crash was between two vehicles. It occurred at 1540 FM 1325 just north of Shoreline Drive near MoPac Expressway.

Texas DPS says both drivers, 41-year-old Evay Jenkins and 21-year-old Marie Blanton, were killed in the crash.

Texas DPS is still investigating the crash and says all contributing factors are still unknown.