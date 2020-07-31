Texas Attorney General says Round Rock must hold elections this November

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the City of Round Rock can’t postpone elections past November.

This comes after the Round Rock City Council voted to put off this year’s May elections until next May. Council members up for reelection participated in the six to one vote, which took place earlier this month.

Previously, Mayor Craig Morgan said a decades-old ordinance required elections to be held in May. But in a guidance letter released Thursday, Paxton disagreed.

Paxton’s letter did say local jurisdictions can choose uniform election dates, however, it says state law allows for those dates to be altered in certain situations.

In this case, he says the governor’s proclamation released in March only allows local elections to be moved to November of this year.

“We note that holding an improper election can produce severe consequences,” Paxton’s letter said. “If an election is held on the wrong date, the election is void.”

You can read Paxton's full letter below.