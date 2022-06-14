HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown teen faces charges related to the deaths of three people when the pickup police say he was driving collided with an 18-wheeler in Hutto last month.

Tristan Carrillo, 18, faces three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle. Carrillo bonded out of jail Tuesday, records show.

Just before 10 p.m. May 13, dash camera from the 18-wheeler showed it driving west on Chandler Road when a blue GMC pickup could be seen “slowing almost to a complete stop then proceeding into the intersection in front of the 18-wheeler,” according to an affidavit. The 18-wheeler was traveling at about 65 miles per hour at the time.

All three people riding in the bed of the truck died, according to the affidavit and Carrillo’s attorney.

Hutto police said they found a case of beer on the rear floorboard of the truck, and one of the passengers told them all of those in the truck had been drinking earlier, the affidavit said. The passenger told police Carrillo “was possibly drinking the least so he was chosen to drive everyone home.”

According to the affidavit, Carrillo’s blood alcohol content at the time was about .083. The legal limit is .08.

Carrillo told police before he was taken to the hospital he “had no clue” who was driving, the affidavit said. Later at the hospital after being given pain medication, he told police he didn’t remember.

Carrillo was a senior at East View High School and played on the varsity soccer team in the 2021-2022 season, according to the roster on the school’s website. He just graduated, according to his attorney, Robert M. McCabe.

“This case is obviously horrible,” McCabe said, noting Carrillo’s brother died in the crash and that the others who were killed or hurt “are very close Carrillo family friends.” The lawyer didn’t have any further information to share about the case.

The Georgetown Independent School district confirmed to KXAN May 17 that the crash involved current and former students at East View High School.