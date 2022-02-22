Tech manufacturer could bring up to 2K jobs to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — California-based tech company CelLink has plans to put a 300,000-square-foot facility near State Highway 130 and Interstate 35 in Georgetown. The new factory is estimated to cost around $130 million.

The company is known for supplying electric vehicle manufacturers with intelligent wiring systems.

Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court and Georgetown City Council will discuss incentives for the company. It could receive tax breaks for building in the area.

If approved, the deal would be one of the biggest for the Williamson County city. The tech manufacturer could bring up to 2,000 jobs over the next couple of years. That would make it the city’s largest private employer.

KXAN’s news partners at the Austin Business Journal said the job variety is what makes this agreement particularly good for leaders.

“Those jobs, they’re high paying jobs, even when you’re on the line, working with your hands, they can be high paying jobs,” explained Colin Pope, the Austin Business Journal editor. “But aside from that, you know, these companies have a lot of white-collar level jobs that will be paying six figures. So these are the kinds of companies that you know, city officials really like to like to find because they bring a broad mix of pay, and in skill sets and levels in terms of employment.”

At present, Georgetown’s largest private employer is AirBorn, which makes electronic components. It has about 600 workers.

Wednesday, CelLink will host a ceremonial groundbreaking in the area. The project will move fast. The building is expected to be complete in June of this year.