Taylor woman found dead with trauma on her body, signs of struggle

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Taylor Police Department is investigating after an 81-year-old woman was found dead Saturday with signs of trauma on her body.

A release from the department said Wilma Bisang was found at 2:21 p.m. in a detached garage of her home in the 1200 block of Howard St. and there were signs of a struggle. The area is west of Main Street past Murphy Park.

The Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Texas Rangers are helping Taylor detectives. Taylor police have also consulted with the Williamson County District Attorney regarding the case.

Police are investigating her death as suspicious.