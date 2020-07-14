Taylor woman charged with using nearly $4K of parent-teacher organization funds for personal use

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A woman, accused of using Parent-Teacher Organization funds from the Taylor Independent School District for personal use, turned herself into authorities last week.

According to a press release from the Taylor Police Department, the district notified officers about the possible misuse of funds from the Main Street Intermediate campus PTO account on June 23.

After an investigation, police say 35-year-old Kristina Weise, president of the PTO, allegedly used the account’s debit card to buy items for personal use for about six months — from December 2019 to June 2020.

According to the release, the unauthorized transactions added up to more than $3,900.

Weise is charged with misapplication of fiduciary property, a state jail felony. She turned herself into the Travis County Jail on July 10, according to police.