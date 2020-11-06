Taylor teacher charged with sexual assault after alleged relationship with 16-year-old student

Williamson County

Blanca Fransua Claudio Laracuente (Williamson County Jail photo)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Taylor High School teacher is accused of having sexual relations with a student, Taylor police say.

Blanca Fransua Claudio Laracuente, 28, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student after alleged sexual contact between her and a 16-year-old student, Taylor police say.

Detectives received a tip on Oct. 22 about the alleged conduct from the Texas Department of Family Services, and police established probable cause to get a warrant, police say. Claudio Laracuente turned herself in at the Williamson County Jail on Friday, police say.

