TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Those who get their water from the City of Taylor and Jonah Water SUD are being asked to conserve and not use it for “non-essential” activities Thursday.

People who live in or near Taylor, along with rural areas of northeast Williamson County, are most affected. The City of Taylor’s website says there’s a water main break and that customers in town needs to, “cease all non-essential water use to preserve existing capacity until the issue is resolved.”

“Due to a major leak at our surface water supplier, all Jonah Water SUD customers are asked to immediately cease all non-essential water use to preserve existing capacity until the issue is resolved,” the utility said in a Facebook post. It also posted an alert on its website and sent out a reverse 911 warning to people in Williamson County, even if they aren’t customers.

Both areas are supplied by water from Lake Granger.

Businesses in Taylor with high water usage like laundromats or car washes are being asked to stop doing business until the break is fixed. Residents are being asked to “save large water volume projects such as washing clothes and dishes for when the system has been fully charged.” The city also asks people not to fill pools or water their lawns until things are fixed.

The city said there is water in towers, but wants people to “actively conserve,” because it’s unknown how long it will take to fix the break.

The special utility district has its headquarters outside of Hutto.