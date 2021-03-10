Taylor resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Taylor resident recently claimed a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery’s scratch ticket game “Instant Millionaire.”

Lottery officials said the winner is choosing to remain anonymous. The winner bought the ticket at M&M Food Mart, located at 100 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Taylor.

It’s the 28th of 40 “second-tier” prizes with $1 million to be claimed in the game, lottery officials said. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $26.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund to support public education in Texas.