TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Taylor Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred over the weekend.

Police responded to a major collision in the 4300 block of North Main Street Saturday around 11 p.m.

According to TPD, a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south and crossed into northbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a 2003 GMC Yukon that was driving northbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two occupants of the GMC were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police found open containers of alcoholic beverages in both vehicles, a release said.

Whether intoxication contributed to the crash will be determined by the results of the Medical Examiner’s Autopsy Toxicology report, according to TPD.

There were no criminal charges pending at the time this article was published.

This is the first fatal crash of the year in Taylor.