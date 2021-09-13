Taylor PD looking for two people they think know about Sept. 12 hit-and-run

Taylor police need help identifying these two people as part of a hit-and-run investigation from Sept. 12. (Tylor PD photos)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Taylor police are looking for two people who they think know details of a hit-and-run on Sept. 12.

A tweet from the City of Taylor’s account asked the public for help identifying the people TPD thinks have “valuable info” about the incident that happened at or near the Ice House Kitchen and Tavern around 12:42 a.m. That’s on Second Street in Taylor.

The vehicle Taylor PD believe the two people were driving. (Taylor PD photo)
Police said no injuries were reported in the crash.

If you recognize the two people or the vehicle in the photos, call TPD Sgt. Sam Brister at (512) 352-5551.

