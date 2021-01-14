Taylor Middle School closes, moves to remote learning after 9 employees test positive for COVID-19

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Students at Taylor Middle School are returning to remote learning Thursday after at least nine employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Taylor Independent School District shared in a press release that families will not be able to send their children back to the middle school for in-person learning until Jan. 25. Until that time, all students will attend their classes virtually.

The district reported that contact tracing is underway for those who may have interacted with staff members infected by the novel coronavirus. Deep cleaning will also happen at the school building.

The district informed families that all other campuses will remain open for in-person learning.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, it does not yet reflect the outbreak at the middle school in the number of active cases reported among staff members. At this time, it shows there are only four active COVID-19 cases among district employees, while the student count

Since October last year, the Taylor ISD dashboard reported a total of 2,948 students and 499 staff members have become infected with COVID-19.