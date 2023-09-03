WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced Monday by a jury in Williamson County after finding him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, according to the Williamson County District Attorney.

A release said Juan J. Banda, of Taylor, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During the trial, the DA’s office said evidence was presented that between 2007 and 2012, Banda subjected four girls under the age of 14 to various forms of sexual abuse.

“The case came to light in 2020 when one of the victims, now an adult, courageously reported the abuse to the Taylor Police Department. After the first report, a second victim also decided to come forward. Law enforcement later uncovered the existence of two additional victims,” the DA’s office said.

According to the release, during the week-long trial, the jury heard testimony from all four victims about the sexual abuse they endured as children.

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of the community, and this verdict sends the message that no matter how much time has passed, child molesters will ultimately face the consequences for their actions,” Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said after the sentencing.