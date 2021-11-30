Taylor ISD to launch internship program with Samsung

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The $17 billion Samsung plant promises not only financial benefits to the city of Taylor but also opportunities for its school district.

The company is preparing to take on paid interns come Spring 2022.

“I’ve been here since I was born,” said Jackson Shroeder. “My family has been here for many generations too,” said Jackson Schroeder.

Shroeder is a graduating Taylor High School Duck who is finally getting ready to branch out. His sights are set on Texas A&M University, but he’s curious about how the landscape will change for his three younger sisters.

“We just got done climbing one mountain and we have several more mountains in front of us, in terms of really capitalizing on the opportunity to make sure our students get the full benefit that they can get through this partnership,” said Devin Padavil, Taylor ISD superintendent.

The internship will allow 24 students to participate each year.

Padavil says a manufacturing and technical stem center in the works. That could be located on the high school campus or at Samsung, five minutes down the road.

“A lot of times for kids, when they get to the job and they shadow somebody — or they get to see their work — they say, ‘You know what, I never thought about that as a job opportunity for me,’” said Padavil.

Soon, students will be clicking into a whole new world of technology.

“Tech is going to be the next big thing. I think this is going to be great for Taylor ISD students,” said Schroeder.

The details of the internship are still being developed. Samsung is set to break ground on the new facility next year, with plans to start producing the semiconductor chips by the end of 2024.