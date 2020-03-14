Taylor ISD schools will be open Monday — with some adjustments

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, Taylor Independent School District announced it will continue with its regular school schedule on Monday, March 16 — with a few adjustments.

In a letter to families, faculty and staff, the district indicated the following changes:

University Interscholastic League (UIL) has canceled all athletic and academic competition until March 29

All travel for staff and students on school-related business or activities is canceled until March 29

All staff and students that have traveled to any of the countries listed by the CDC as Level 3 travel health notice countries must self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to work or school if they remain healthy

In recent days, several area school districts announced closures or extensions of Spring Break.

