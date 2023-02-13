TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A “behavior issue” from a student at a Taylor Independent School District elementary school led to a teacher being hit by a thrown rock and a staff member restraining the student who threw it, according to Taylor ISD’s superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Devin Padavil sent a letter to Naomi Pasemann Elementary School parents about the incident. The letter is copied below:

NPE Families, I think it is important for me to share with you information that impacts our students and staff, even if your student is not directly involved. A post on social media, which has since been deleted, made concerning statements about a situation at Pasemann Elementary. I can confirm a child threw a rock at a teacher, and continued to engage in a behavior issue. Another staff member quickly responded and restrained the student. I am incredibly thankful to be able to say the staff member involved is ok. There is no question this type of behavior by a student is not acceptable in a place that prioritizes the safety of students and staff. Federal law prohibits me from discussing with anyone other than the student’s family the consequences the student will face. I can tell you according to our student code of conduct, in a situation like this, a student would not be permitted to attend school to start this week, in addition to other serious consequences. As the superintendent, it is my responsibility to make sure school leaders are taking the appropriate action and NPE is addressing this appropriately thus far. One comment on the social media post said the student should not be able to return to school. It is important for me to say part of our responsibility as a school district, and as the Taylor community, is to help grow our students while ultimately protecting the safety of our students and staff. There are many reasons a student may struggle with behavior, and as a school district we provide many supports to both the student and their family. We want all students to be equipped to find success, and we don’t give up on kids who may struggle or have other obstacles they have to overcome in order to find that success. Finally, I want to encourage all of our families to come directly to the school district when you have concerns or want the facts surrounding a situation you may hear about. My commitment to you is we will always tell you as much as we can as soon as we can. We all want the same thing – for Taylor ISD to be an outstanding school district, where students are inspired, equipped and empowered to achieve their unique potential. And to reach that goal, it takes each of us working together and communicating openly. Our top concern is always the safety of students and staff, and I am grateful for the quick action of staff members to ensure the situation did not escalate further. Taylor ISD Superintendent Dr. Devin Padavil

It’s not clear what led to the child throwing the rock, or if the staff member who restrained the student was reprimanded.

The superintendent did not provide details on the restraint of the student.

Restraint bill to be introduced in Texas

A bill introduced by a Texas lawmaker would ban teachers and other school employees from restraining students on the ground at school, specifically those with special needs.

It comes after parents and advocacy groups demanded changes from lawmakers – and several promised legislation zeroing in on concerns from families with students receiving special needs services.

As well as making it illegal to restrain students on the ground, the bill would also ban employees from using specific techniques such as prone and supine restraint – which involves staff taking a student to the ground either facing up or down.

In the U.S. Department of Education’s restraints and seclusion resource document, it states, “prone restraints or other restraints that restrict breathing should never be used because they can cause serious injury or death.”

But there is no specific law in Texas banning the move in school settings.

Texas Rep. Mary González, D- El Paso, said she authored the bill, in part, because of a KXAN investigation into a restraint last year at a Round Rock Independent School District school for students with disabilities.