Tax exemptions increased for disabled people and those over 65 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Tax exemptions for disabled people and those aged 65 and over have been increased by the Williamson County Commissioners Court.

They rose by $5,000 each, bringing the tax exemption for those over 65 to $30,000, while the tax exemption for disabled people now stands at $20,000.

These exemptions apply to homeowners and reduce the amount of tax paid on property in Williamson County.

As tax statements have already been sent out for tax year 2019, the changes will take effect in the 2020 tax year.

“I support this item because it will be significant to these individuals. We have an ever-growing population of property owners over 65, and this can lessen their property tax burden from the county,” said Precinct Three Commissioner Valerie Covey.

Homeowners can apply for tax exemptions online here.