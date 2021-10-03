Man taken into custody after SWAT situation in Round Rock Sunday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man was taken into custody Sunday morning after Round Rock Police and SWAT crews responded to a residence where a person was reportedly refusing to come out.

According to Round Rock Police, officials reported to the scene in the 600 block of Buckskin Drive at around 8:45 a.m. and an adult male was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m.

There’s currently no indication of a threat to the public, police say. Nevertheless, residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid the area.

Police say the scene is secure and officers are preparing to leave the area.