LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department bomb squad and other authorities are investigating a suspicious package Wednesday morning in Liberty Hill, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

WCSO said investigators responded to 1000 San Gabriel River Ranch Rd., which is the address for the San Gabriel River Ranch Lake Dam.

People in the immediate area have been evacuated. WCSO is asking others to avoid the area.

Officials respond to “suspicious package” in Liberty Hill (KXAN photo/Mercedez Hernandez)

