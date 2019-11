ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — What was thought to be a suspicious device inside a storage unit has been rendered inactive, Round Rock police said Friday.

Officers responded to the Life Storage at 1515 North AW Grimes Blvd. around 1:20 p.m. to what appeared to be a suspicious device.

The Austin Police Bomb Squad responded and rendered the device inactive.

Round Rock Police said in a Facebook post that there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.