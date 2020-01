ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated robbery that happened on Friday night at an H-E-B fuel station in Round Rock.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are accused of attempting to rob the station on Gattis School Road near State Highway 130.

The victim reportedly had minor scratches and the suspects are said to have fired shots into a vehicle.

The names of the suspects haven’t been released yet.