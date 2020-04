WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A suspected mail thief was arrested Saturday night in eastern Williamson County by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted about the arrest Saturday, reporting that deputies found the suspect with 53 pieces of mail from 19 different locations.

Witnesses told WCSO they saw a man looking through mail boxes.

If you are missing mail, contact the WCSO office at 512-943-1311.