Suspect who bound victims, stole valuables sought in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect accused of tying up a couple and stealing valuables from their home.

A woman called police around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying she was putting away groceries in her home in the 200 block of Whispering Wind Dr. in Sun City when a man walked into her garage with a handgun and demanded jewelry.

“The suspect bound her and her husband together, took several items of value, and fled the scene in a white Cadillac,” according to a press release. No one was hurt.

The man is described as having a 6-foot 1-inch slim build. His face is long with eyes set far apart. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information or security footage to call the tipline at 512-930-2746.

“The Georgetown Police department is asking for increased vigilance from the community at this time,” the release said. “Please report any unusual activity immediately.”

Sun City is an age-restricted community in Georgetown.