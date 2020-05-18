Suspect shot after biting, choking Williamson County detective trying to serve a warrant

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE Williamson County sheriff's office deputy

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect and Williamson County deputy are in the hospital Monday after an officer-involved shooting near Liberty Hill.

According to WCSO, the incident occurred in the 108 block of Augusta Place Drive while the deputy was trying to serve a warrant. The preliminary investigation shows that the suspect attacked the detective by choking and biting him.

WCSO says the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. The WCSO detective was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss