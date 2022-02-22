Leander police find stabbing suspect after hours-long search

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A man who Leander police say stabbed the mother of his child multiple times at an apartment Tuesday morning has been found and arrested. Charges are pending, according to LPD.

Police said Juan C. Hernandez Guillen, 27, ran away from the scene on the 1300 block of Sonny Drive. The 25-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that threaten her life.

Police told people mid-morning they could leave their homes after officers searched for the “wanted suspect.” There was a large police presence nearby and LPD said in a release they searched the apartment complex and the surrounding area but didn’t find him.

A tweet from the department said it was an isolated incident — the call was labeled a “domestic disturbance” — and wasn’t a danger to the public. However, it still instructed people to stay inside earlier in the morning.

The scene was near the intersection of South Bagdad Road and the Leander Public Library

LPD said anyone with information about the stabbing should call Detective Bobby Amidon at 512-528-2898 or email bamidon@leandertx.gov. Anyone can leave an anonymous tip through the Leander Police Department app as well.