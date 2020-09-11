Suspect in Georgetown man’s disappearance now charged with murder

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of hiding a missing Georgetown man’s body in a drainage tunnel is now being charged with murder in the case.

Harvey Huber, 50, went missing in late February. 48-year-old Jimmy Tschoerner was arrested in March for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, a second-degree felony.

Police said Tschoerner was previously being held in Williamson County Jail, but according to a release from Georgetown Police, a murder warrant for him was signed Friday morning.

DNA evidence obtained from Huber Automotive Shop, a tow truck operated by Tschoerner and a location along Interstate 35, where Tschoerner’s cell phone records placed him the night Huber went missing, came back with a nearly 100% match to Huber’s children, police said.

Additionally, police said a witness came forward to report that Tschoerner told them “Harvey is not a problem anymore,” and further explained, “I killed him.”

Huber’s family was notified of the murder charge, police said.

