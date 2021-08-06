Suspect in fatal Round Rock shooting found dead in victim’s car, police say

Round Rock PD says it is looking for “occupants of a pickup truck” that left a scene near the 16900 block of N. Interstate 35 where a man was found dead in a parking lot with gunshot wounds (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department says a family member is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the end of July.

The shooting which killed Joseph White, 40, happened the morning of July 26 near the 16900 block of North Interstate 35. White was found dead in a parking lot south of Aspen University with gunshot wounds, police previously said.

Before, police said they were looking for suspects who left the scene in a pickup truck. But in an update, police said the suspect in White’s murder was found dead in White’s car in southern Travis County around 7:20 p.m. that same day.

Police said the man is White’s brother-in-law, and he is the only suspect in White’s murder. Investigators believe the brother-in-law shot himself.

The suspect’s official cause of death will be released in a final medical examiner’s report.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)