Support, prayers extended to Cedar Park police after 3 officers shot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Many are extending their support and offering prayers to the Cedar Park Police Department after someone shot three officers Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on Natalie Cove. Police report that the three injured officers are currently in stable conditions at a local hospital. Mike Harmon, Cedar Park’s interim police chief, posted on Twitter that he visited all three officers in the hospital and thanked those who offered their support.

Just left the hospital and all 3 ofc’s are in stable condition. The scene in Heritage Park Subdivision is still active. Please avoid the area. Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concern. # — Mike Harmon (@chiefmikeharmon) August 16, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement about the shooting Friday evening:

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state.”

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell wrote in a statement sent to KXAN, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cedar Park police officers who were shot while protecting our community. Williamson County is providing all resources needed to bring justice.”

News of what happened led other elected leaders and members of local law enforcement agencies to send well wishes on social media.

Praying for our brothers and sisters at CPPD. https://t.co/eqy6rH97Cj — Chief Brian Manley (@Chief_Manley) August 16, 2020

Keeping @chiefmikeharmon @CedarParkPD in our prayers for officers full recovery & resolution of this active situation. https://t.co/O0dHFv4sbM — Pf Chief Robledo (@PfChiefRobledo) August 16, 2020

Prayers for our sisters and brothers in Blue. @CedarParkPD, Please let the APA and @AustinC4C know if we can be of assistance. https://t.co/lefkCGrBF5 — Austin Police Association (@ATXPOA) August 16, 2020