As the debut of the Samsung Semiconductor Plant in Taylor draws closer, support industries look to secure their businesses nearby.

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — City of Taylor leaders said interest from businesses that supply or distribute elements that would support production at Samsung’s semiconductor plant has increased and accelerated in recent months.

Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell said those businesses include companies that make components crucial to the making of microchips.

Rydell was among Williamson County and Austin business leaders that traveled to South Korea last month for business partnerships between the country and Central Texas.

On that trip, iMarket Korea, a distributor of semiconductor components, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rydell and the City of Taylor.

While this MOU signing was mostly symbolic, Rydell said the company has purchased 44 acres of land in Taylor’s business park.

Mark Thomas, president and CEO of the Taylor Economic Development Corporation, said this business park is aimed to be a hub for support businesses to the Samsung site. However, the EDC is looking for property outside it as well, helping those companies find land that fit their needs.