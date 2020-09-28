Sunday night crash in Wilco kills 1, sends sheriff’s deputy to hospital

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A crash Sunday night on Interstate 35 in Williamson County killed a person and sent a sheriff’s deputy to the hospital.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at 11:17 p.m., saying it was on the southbound side of I-35 at exit 277 in Jarrell, and that it involved a deputy. The crash closed the freeway, and the sheriff’s office tweeted it was back open two hours later.

At 6:55 a.m. Monday, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody confirmed the crash was deadly and the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Chody said the Texas Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.

