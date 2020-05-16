Stony Point High School seniors celebrate graduation quarantine style

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Graduation for seniors of Stony Point High School’s class of 2020 looked a little different Saturday.

The school’s seniors held a special graduation in their cars, driving by the high school.

“We didn’t really get to say goodbye to our friends and stuff, so this is a good kind of like closure, a last way to see each other and celebrate,” said student, Kayley Brown. She wore her graduation cap while participating in the parade.

The long line of cars had balloons that read “CONGRATS,” and signs that said, “Do not be afraid” and “coronavirus be gone.”

“It’s exciting that they get to be celebrating all their accomplishments,” said Desiree Alvarado, who was on the sidewalk as the graduates drove by in vehicles. She was there to cheer on her cousin.

“We thought we were going to do a big party, graduation ceremony and all that fun stuff and everything changed, but it’s good we’re still celebrating them,” she said.

In early May, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that outdoor, in-person ceremonies would be allowed after June 1.

Plans for RRISD 2020 graduations include an in-person ceremony at The Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.